So you finally finished Orange Is the New Black season five (this is your one spoiler warning). You've processed those awful torture scenes, taken a beat to collect yourselves after the riot ended and had enough time to rectify your feelings with the death of you know who. What now? Now you need to know what's going to happen in Orange Is the New Black season six. It's going to be about another year until you return to Litchfield (or wherever the inmates are going after that cliffhanger ending), so we've got you covered. Here's what we know.

Orange Is the New Black season six is for sure happening, and so is season seven. The Emmy-winning series was renewed through season seven following season four.