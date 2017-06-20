It should come as no surprise that Middleton selected the high-end label for Tuesday's event, as guests in the Royal Enclosure must follow a very strict dress code. Dresses and skirts must be "of modest length," falling just above the knee or longer. Dresses and tops must have straps of one inch or greater, even if covered by a jacket or shawl. According to the event's organizers, hats are required, and they should have a base of four inches (meaning fascinators are a no-no).

At the start of the event, the Queen led tens of thousands of attendees in observing a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and London and Manchester terror attacks. Speaking to the press earlier that morning, Johnny Weatherby, chairman of Ascot Racecourse, said, "We've all been deeply saddened by recent tragic events around the country. At the beginning of this important week for racing, we at Ascot Racecourse wish to pay our respects to the victims and offer support to the families who have been so terribly affected."