The Young and the Restless drama will never end…at least for the next three years. CBS renewed the long-running soap opera for three more seasons. The Price Is Right has also been picked up for an additional two seasons. CBS's entire daytime block, including Let's Make a Deal, The Talk and The Bold and the Beautiful, will return for the 2017-2018 season. The Bold and the Beautiful was previously picked up for a multi-year deal through the upcoming season.
"CBS Daytime has never been stronger. From 30 consecutive years of being #1 in the ratings, to another year as the most honored Network at the Daytime Emmys, our lineup of talk, game shows and dramas connects with our audience like no one else," Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs and syndicated program development at CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement.
"All of our talent, on screen and behind the scenes, is hard at work making the upcoming season of these award-winning series even bigger and bolder," McDaniel's statement continued.
The Young and the Restless is averaging nearly 5 million viewers. The Price Is Right in its dual broadcasts is averaging 4.8 million viewers and 5.5 million viewers. Drew Carey serves as host.
The Talk, which his averaging 2.7 million viewers, will undergo a change. Aisha Tyler is leaving the talk show after six seasons. Tyler is currently a series regular on Criminal Minds and has several other gigs, including directing her first movie.
"I'm sorry," Tyler said through tears when she announced her exit. "I just realized I had to let something go. It's been the hardest decision of my life and you guys are my family and I love being with you every day."
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood are set to remain with the series.