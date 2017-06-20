The Young and the Restless drama will never end…at least for the next three years. CBS renewed the long-running soap opera for three more seasons. The Price Is Right has also been picked up for an additional two seasons. CBS's entire daytime block, including Let's Make a Deal, The Talk and The Bold and the Beautiful, will return for the 2017-2018 season. The Bold and the Beautiful was previously picked up for a multi-year deal through the upcoming season.

"CBS Daytime has never been stronger. From 30 consecutive years of being #1 in the ratings, to another year as the most honored Network at the Daytime Emmys, our lineup of talk, game shows and dramas connects with our audience like no one else," Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs and syndicated program development at CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement.