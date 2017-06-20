Jimmy Kimmel's Father's Day Challenge Will Have You Instantly Laughing

They say if you love someone, shout it from the rooftops. 

Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, these proud sons and daughters made sure their dads know exactly how they feel about them—perhaps at the most inopportune moments.

"Every year, we issue a Father's Day YouTube challenge. In year's past, we've asked you to spray dad with a hose on Father's Day, to serve him breakfast in the shower, to dump breakfast on him in bed—we've had a lot of very bad ideas," the host explained to the audience. However, this year, the task was far more simple—just go up to your dad and scream, "I love you, dad."

"I was starting to think this might not work, but I was very, very wrong," Kimmel teased. He was wrong—the results were an instant success. Queue the montage!

Photos

Stars' Cute Father's Day 2017 Photos

Kids of all ages surprised their fathers while they were sleeping, peeing, golfing, driving cleaning the pool or simply standing minding their own business. They used all kinds of tools, including silly string and banging on pots, to truly startle their parent. Of course, most of the dads did not react so sweetly to being caught off guard. 

"What the f--k is wrong with you?" one man retorted in shock. 

"Shut up!" another shouted. 

However, the highlight of the video was arguably this man's reaction after being surprised with a megaphone. 

"I am going to f--ing stick that thing so far up your ass that you're going to taste it. Do you understand me?" he said calmly. 

Can't you just feel the love?

