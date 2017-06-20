LOL! Jimmy Kimmel Shares "Exclusive First Photo" of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Twins

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Culpo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Welcome Twins: Details on Their First Days as a Family of Five!

Beyonce & Jay Z's First Days With Newborn Twins

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Uh, say hello to the twins?

Jimmy Kimmel offered "double congratulations" to new parents Beyoncé and Jay Z on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday. "Beyoncé was surrounded by her husband, a doctor, two nurses and a man blowing giant fan through her hair," the late-night host joked, noting that the couple still hasn't "confirmed the happy news officially." It's not an unusual move for the private pair, he said with a smirk: "No one knows what happened to the fourth member of Destiny's Child!"

Via "sources," Kimmel said he "managed to get an exclusive first photo of the babies, of the children. I won't tell you how and I should make you wait until the end of the show to see this, but I can't wait anymore myself," he said. "Here they are, the world's most anticipated twins."

Read

Beyoncé's 7 Most Heartwarming Quotes About Motherhood

Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Z, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC

The comedian then cut to an image of President Donald Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. and pretended they were the newborns. "Aw. You know what? They're adorable," Kimmel joked. "Oh, my goodness. Beautiful, beautiful children, especially the girl. She is a doll."

In all seriousness, he told Beyoncé and Jay Z, "Congratulations!"

Beyoncé actually gave birth to a boy and a girl, as confirmed by her father, Matthew Knowles—and the world will have to wait a little longer to meet the power couple's babies. After Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in January 2012, it took four weeks before they shared the first set of photos with the public. A handwritten note from "the Carter family," posted to the now-defunct HelloBlueIvyCarter Tumblr read, "We welcome you to share in our joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this beautiful time in our lives."

The "Crazy in Love" collaborators have not shared the names of their twins.

TAGS/ Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Beyoncé , Jay Z , Babies , LOL , Celebrities , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.