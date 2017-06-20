Uh, say hello to the twins?

Jimmy Kimmel offered "double congratulations" to new parents Beyoncé and Jay Z on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday. "Beyoncé was surrounded by her husband, a doctor, two nurses and a man blowing giant fan through her hair," the late-night host joked, noting that the couple still hasn't "confirmed the happy news officially." It's not an unusual move for the private pair, he said with a smirk: "No one knows what happened to the fourth member of Destiny's Child!"

Via "sources," Kimmel said he "managed to get an exclusive first photo of the babies, of the children. I won't tell you how and I should make you wait until the end of the show to see this, but I can't wait anymore myself," he said. "Here they are, the world's most anticipated twins."