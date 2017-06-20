Jimmy Kimmel offered "double congratulations" to new parentsBeyoncé and Jay Z on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday. "Beyoncé was surrounded by her husband, a doctor, two nurses and a man blowing giant fan through her hair," the late-night host joked, noting that the couple still hasn't "confirmed the happy news officially." It's not an unusual move for the private pair, he said with a smirk: "No one knows what happened to the fourth member of Destiny's Child!"
Via "sources," Kimmel said he "managed to get an exclusive first photo of the babies, of the children. I won't tell you how and I should make you wait until the end of the show to see this, but I can't wait anymore myself," he said. "Here they are, the world's most anticipated twins."
The comedian then cut to an image of President Donald Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. and pretended they were the newborns. "Aw. You know what? They're adorable," Kimmel joked. "Oh, my goodness. Beautiful, beautiful children, especially the girl. She is a doll."
In all seriousness, he told Beyoncé and Jay Z, "Congratulations!"
Beyoncé actually gave birth to a boy and a girl, as confirmed by her father, Matthew Knowles—and the world will have to wait a little longer to meet the power couple's babies. After Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in January 2012, it took four weeks before they shared the first set of photos with the public. A handwritten note from "the Carter family," posted to the now-defunct HelloBlueIvyCarter Tumblr read, "We welcome you to share in our joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this beautiful time in our lives."
The "Crazy in Love" collaborators have not shared the names of their twins.