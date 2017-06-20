In Monday's episode, Dean Unglert noted Garrett appeared to be starting drama with certain guys in the house—in particular, Eric Bigger and Kenny King, who are both black. "The only people that I've seen Lee pick fights with have been not the people that he's used to seeing on a daily basis, from a cultural perspective. You know exactly what I mean when I say that," he said. "The longer Lee sticks around, the more everyone will become aware of his intolerance."

As Lee egged King on, Lindsay grew increasingly uncomfortable.

In a confessional interview, Lindsay broke down in tears. "The pressures that I feel being a black woman, and what that is…I don't want to talk about it," she told producers. "I get pressured from so many different ways being in this position, and I did not want to get into all of this tonight. I already know what people are going to say about me and judge me for the decisions I'm making. I'm going to be the one that has to deal with that—nobody else. And that's a lot."