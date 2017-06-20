ABC; NBC; ABC
ABC; NBC; ABC
It's so hard to say goodbye, but we still have to do it sometimes.
This year, we had to say goodbye to quite a few of our favorite characters, whether they were sadly killed off or the actor decided to leave the show. Now, it's your turn to vote for which exit made you the saddest.
You can vote in two categories below: Saddest death, and Saddest Actor Exit, which could include any character who died or any actor who left a show for any reason.
Of course, there are spoilers in these polls, so if you're not caught up on pretty much everything, be careful!
Voting closes Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. for all polls.
Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best Female Breakout Star, Best Male Breakout Star, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale.
Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want. Now get to voting and have fun!