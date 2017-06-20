TV Scoop Awards 2017: Vote for the Saddest Death and Actor Exit Now

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rita Ora

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Grandfathered, Josh Peck, Drake Bell, Drake & Josh

Drake Bell and Josh Peck Aren't Alone: More TV Co-Stars Who Weren't Exactly BFF's

Grandfathered, Josh Peck, Drake Bell, Drake & Josh

TV Co-Stars Who Weren't Exactly BFFs

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TV Scoop Awards, Death and Exits

ABC; NBC; ABC

It's so hard to say goodbye, but we still have to do it sometimes.

This year, we had to say goodbye to quite a few of our favorite characters, whether they were sadly killed off or the actor decided to leave the show. Now, it's your turn to vote for which exit made you the saddest. 

You can vote in two categories below: Saddest death, and Saddest Actor Exit, which could include any character who died or any actor who left a show for any reason. 

Of course, there are spoilers in these polls, so if you're not caught up on pretty much everything, be careful! 

Voting closes Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. for all polls. 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2016: And the Winners Are...

TV Scoop Awards 2017: Saddest Death
Pick the saddest death:
8.1
9.7
3.6
0.5
17.2
2.5
0.7
1.1
2.7
15.8
0.5
18.7
0.2
1.4
3.4
0.5
0.9
1.1
0.9
7.2
3.4
TV Scoop Awards 2017: Saddest Actor Exit
Pick the saddest actor exit:
27.6
16.1
2.8
1.1
2.3
14.1
1.7
26.8
6.2
1.4

Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best Female Breakout Star, Best Male Breakout Star, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale. 

Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want. Now get to voting and have fun!

TAGS/ TV Scoop Awards , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.