Amber Portwood can't seem to catch a break from the tabloid headlines.

On Monday night's all-new Teen Mom: OG, viewers watched as the reality star coped with new reports that Matt Baier may have cheated on her more than a year ago.

"There's, like, fake f--king text messages, supposedly," Amber told a producer as cameras rolled. "They do look fake but I'm just sick and tired of this."

While the conversations may have been from more than a year and a half ago, it still caused a reaction from Amber.

"I just told him in the car that we need to have a break because this is getting too much," she continued. "It just keeps making me doubt everything. I need to figure out what's going on with all this s--t. "