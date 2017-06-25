The stars are coming out to play, on the red carpet that is.
It's finally time for the 2017 BET Awards and some of your fave celebrities are arriving at the annual show to celebrate mass achievement in black entertainment and sports.
Glittering ladies Kat Graham, Dascha Polanco and LeToya Luckett are a few of the dazzling stars who hit the show's red carpet at the Microsoft Theater tonight.
Some of the night's presenters include Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Issa Rae, Jamie Foxx, La La Anthony, the cast of Girls Trip (Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah), Robin Thede, Trevor Noah, Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Cari Champion.
Other performers like Big Sean, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled and Future are also slated to entertain the Earlier this week, it was announced that A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane, SZA, Swae Lee and Khalid would all be performing.
Before the show begins at 8 p.m. sharp, we're taking a look at the fun, wild and unpredictable red carpet fashion at this year's show.
Based on what we've seen so far in our gallery below, we're in for one glitzy night of entertainment.
The E! reality star sizzled in black at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The rapper goes for a serious pose at the 2017 BET Awards.
The trio serves up some swagger with their printed shirts at the 2017 BET Awards.
The newly blonde star picks purple for the BET Awards.
The Love & Hip Hop star wowed in red at the 2017 BET Awards red carpet.
The rapper struck a pose on the BET Awards red carpet.
The When the Bough Breaks actress electrifies in electric blue at the awards show on June 25.
The singer sizzled on the red carpet.
The Orange Is the New Black is winning in white at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The All Eyez on Me star opts for a peek-a-boo gown at the awards show.
The stand-up comic rocked an all-black look on the red carpet.
The Bratz: The Movie and Dear, White People star was pretty in pink at the Microsoft Theater.
The rapper goes for a colorful coat to hit up the BET Awards.
The Blackish star looked too-cute in her colorful frock at the 2017 BET Awards.
The OG Destiny's Child member was blooming in the sexy floral design.
The Jessie star was in for some serious lip service at the awards show.
The male model was anything but incognito in his camo ensemble at the 2017 BET Awards.
The former Community star smiled wide on the 2017 BET red carpet.
The dance duo went for rockin' ensembles at the BET Awards.
The E! News star opts for a white ensemble for the 2017 BET Awards.
Opting for a glittering ensemble, the actress attended the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles in style.
The English personality opted for a glittering dress for the big event.
The E! News star gets a leg up on the competition in her black dress at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Other performers include Lil Wayne, Migos, Post Malone, Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton and Roman Gianarthur.
In addition to the plethora of awards, Chance the Rapper will receive the Humanitarian Award and New Edition will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The event marks the end of the annual BET Experience, which took place from June 22-25. The award show is currently in its 17th year.