The stars are coming out to play, on the red carpet that is.

It's finally time for the 2017 BET Awards and some of your fave celebrities are arriving at the annual show to celebrate mass achievement in black entertainment and sports.

Glittering ladies Kat Graham, Dascha Polanco and LeToya Luckett are a few of the dazzling stars who hit the show's red carpet at the Microsoft Theater tonight.

Some of the night's presenters include Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Issa Rae, Jamie Foxx, La La Anthony, the cast of Girls Trip (Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah), Robin Thede, Trevor Noah, Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Cari Champion.

Other performers like Big Sean, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled and Future are also slated to entertain the Earlier this week, it was announced that A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane, SZA, Swae Lee and Khalid would all be performing.

Before the show begins at 8 p.m. sharp, we're taking a look at the fun, wild and unpredictable red carpet fashion at this year's show.

Based on what we've seen so far in our gallery below, we're in for one glitzy night of entertainment.