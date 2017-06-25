BET Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: Kat Graham, Dascha Polanco, and More Stars

The stars are coming out to play, on the red carpet that is.

It's finally time for the 2017 BET Awards and some of your fave celebrities are arriving at the annual show to celebrate mass achievement in black entertainment and sports.

Glittering ladies Kat Graham, Dascha Polanco and LeToya Luckett are a few of the dazzling stars who hit the show's red carpet at the Microsoft Theater tonight.

Some of the night's presenters include Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Issa Rae, Jamie Foxx, La La Anthony, the cast of Girls Trip (Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah), Robin Thede, Trevor Noah, Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Cari Champion.

Other performers like Big Sean, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled and Future are also slated to entertain the  Earlier this week, it was announced that A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane, SZA, Swae Lee and Khalid would all be performing.

Before the show begins at 8 p.m. sharp, we're taking a look at the fun, wild and unpredictable red carpet fashion at this year's show.

Based on what we've seen so far in our gallery below, we're in for one glitzy night of entertainment. 

Blac Chyna, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Blac Chyna

The E! reality star sizzled in black at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ty Dolla Sign, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Ty Dolla Sign

The rapper goes for a serious pose at the 2017 BET Awards.

Migos, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Migos

The trio serves up some swagger with their printed shirts at the 2017 BET Awards.

Karrueche Tran, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Karrueche Tran

The newly blonde star picks purple for the BET Awards.

Cardi B, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Cardi B

The Love & Hip Hop star wowed in red at the 2017 BET Awards red carpet.

Remy Ma, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Remy Ma

The rapper struck a pose on the BET Awards red carpet.

Regina Hall, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Regina Hall

The When the Bough Breaks actress electrifies in electric blue at the awards show on June 25.

Justine Skye, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Justine Skye

The singer sizzled on the red carpet.

Dascha Polanco, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dascha Polanco

The Orange Is the New Black is winning in white at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Kat Graham, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Kat Graham

The All Eyez on Me star opts for a peek-a-boo gown at the awards show.

DeRay Davis , 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

DeRay Davis

The stand-up comic rocked an all-black look on the red carpet.

Logan Browning, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Logan Browning

The Bratz: The Movie and Dear, White People star was pretty in pink at the Microsoft Theater.

French Montana, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

French Montana

The rapper goes for a colorful coat to hit up the BET Awards.

Marsai Martin, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Marsai Martin

The Blackish star looked too-cute in her colorful frock at the 2017 BET Awards.

LeToya Luckett, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

LeToya Luckett

The OG Destiny's Child member was blooming in the sexy floral design.

Skai Jackson, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Skai Jackson

The Jessie star was in for some serious lip service at the awards show.

Shaun Ross, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Shaun Ross

The male model was anything but incognito in his camo ensemble at the 2017 BET Awards. 

Yvette Nicole Brown, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown

The former Community star smiled wide on the 2017 BET red carpet.

Ayo, Teo, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ayo & Teo

The dance duo went for rockin' ensembles at the BET Awards.

Zuri Hall, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Zuri Hall

The E! News star opts for a white ensemble for the 2017 BET Awards.

Garcelle Beauvais, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais

Opting for a glittering ensemble, the actress attended the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles in style.

Terri Seymour, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Terri Seymour

The English personality opted for a glittering dress for the big event.

Sibley Scoles, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Sibley Scoles

The E! News star gets a leg up on the competition in her black dress at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

 Other performers include Lil Wayne, Migos, Post Malone, Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton and Roman Gianarthur.

In addition to the plethora of awards, Chance the Rapper will receive the Humanitarian Award and New Edition will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event marks the end of the annual BET Experience, which took place from June 22-25. The award show is currently in its 17th year.

