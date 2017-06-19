Well, in case there were any doubts that The Bachelorette's Lee is an actual nightmare, he did his best to confirm it on tonight's episode, which picked up right where the last episode left off.

Lee was still intent on stirring any and all pots, and after he got done arguing with Eric, he turned his sights on Kenny and admitted to the cameras that he had no trouble making the other guys angry and doing whatever he felt he had to do to win.

His "I gotta do what I gotta do" attitude and his qualification of men like Kenny and Eric as "angry men" were so off-putting and aggravating that we were close to the point of turning the episode off, or at least waiting until we could fast forward to fun times, but what Lee's horrible behavior did do was force the show and contestants to begin to address the racial aspect of this season, which hasn't really been discussed on screen so far.