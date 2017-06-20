Morgan Stewart's at it again with some wardrobe realness.

The everyday, classic, go-to white tee is a closet staple. End of discussion. And because of that, we should all own at least (emphasis on at least) one.

If you're not the owner of said basic T-shirt, it's probably because you find it, well, unoriginal. (Dare we say boring?) But that's incredibly inaccurate for reasons Morgan will show you when you hit play on the above video.

Do it now, then keep reading.