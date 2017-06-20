And the natural chemistry in all arenas paid off: The Beguiled received a five-minute standing ovation at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and Coppola became only the second-ever woman (and first American woman) to win Best Director.

While traveling the world on behalf of the movie together, Fanning says that she, Dunst and Coppola would group chat before events beforehand to coordinate outfits and arrange their meet-up spots so they could hang out.

Sounds like a sisterhood anyone would be happy to stumble upon—in real life, at least.

The Beguiled opens in limited release on June 23.