BET Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The biggest party of the night is happening this evening on BET.

For those who didn't already guess, the 2017 BET Awards are finally here and event organizers are ready to celebrate African-American accomplishments in entertainment and sports.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live fan-favorite Leslie Jones, the live telecast will be held at the Microsoft Theater in sunny Los Angeles.

While Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Big Sean and more talented artists are scheduled to perform during the unpredictable show, many viewers are eagerly waiting to find out who will walk away as winners.

Chance the Rapper is expected to receive the Humanitarian Award while New Edition will obtain the Lifetime Achievement Award.

So who else is winning big today in Southern California? Take a look at our winners list updating throughout the night below.

Humanitarian Award

WINNER: Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: New Edition

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

​Beyoncé        
​Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher

Viewers' Choice Award

The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk, "Starboy"
Beyonce, "Sorry"
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"
Drake, "Fake Love"

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

​Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Freedom"
Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne - "No Problem"
Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher - "Party"
DJ Khaled ft. ​Beyoncé & Jay Z - "Shining"
​Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad and Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane - "Black Beatles"

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean 
Chance the Rapper 
Drake
Future
J. Cole 
Kendrick Lamar 

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A.

Video of the Year

​Beyoncé - "Sorry"
Big Sean - "Bounce Back" 
Bruno Mars - "24K Magic" 
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad and Boujee" 
Solange - "Cranes in the Sky" ​

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom - Kehlani, "CRZY" 
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia - Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Director X - Zayn Malik, "Like I Would" 
Hype Williams - Tyga "Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner" 
Kahlil Joseph & ​Beyoncé Knowles-Carter - ​Beyoncé, "Sorry"​

Best New Artist

21 Savage 
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.

Best Actress

Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monae
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis

Best Actor

Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Mahershala Ali
Omari Hardwick

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

CeCe Winans, "Never Have to Be Alone"
Fantasia ft. Tye Tribbett, "I Made It"
Kirk Franklin ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann, "My World Needs You"
Lecrae, "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)"
Tamela Mann, "God Provides"

Youngstars Award

Ace Hunter
Caleb McLaughlin
Jaden Smith
Marsai Martin
Yara Shahidi

Best Movie

Get Out
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
Fences
The Birth of a Nation

Sportswomen of the Year

Gabby Douglas
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James
Cam Newton
Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Stephen Curry

Centric Award

Fantasia, "Sleeping With the One I Love"
Kehlani, "Distraction"
Mary J. Blige, "Thick of It"
Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"
Syd, "All About Me"
Yuna ft. Usher, "Crush"

Album of the Year

24K Magic - Bruno Mars 
4 Your Eyez Only - J. Cole
A Seat at the Table - Solange
Coloring Book - Chance the Rapper 
Lemonade – ​Beyoncé

Best International Act: Europe

Stormzy
Skepta
Giggs
Craig David
Wiley
Emeli Sande
MHD
Booba

Best International Act: Africa

Wizkid
Tekno
Mr. Eazi
Davido
Stonebwoy
Aka
Nasty C
Babes Wodumo

The 2017 BET Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on BET.

