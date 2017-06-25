BET Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The biggest party of the night is happening this evening on BET.

For those who didn't already guess, the 2017 BET Awards are finally here and event organizers are ready to celebrate African-American accomplishments in entertainment and sports.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live fan-favorite Leslie Jones, the live telecast will be held at the Microsoft Theater in sunny Los Angeles.

While Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Big Sean and more talented artists are scheduled to perform during the unpredictable show, many viewers are eagerly waiting to find out who will walk away as winners.

Chance the Rapper is expected to receive the Humanitarian Award while New Edition will obtain the Lifetime Achievement Award.

So who else is winning big today in Southern California? Take a look at our winners list updating throughout the night below.