BET Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The biggest party of the night is happening this evening on BET.
For those who didn't already guess, the 2017 BET Awards are finally here and event organizers are ready to celebrate African-American accomplishments in entertainment and sports.
Hosted by Saturday Night Live fan-favorite Leslie Jones, the live telecast will be held at the Microsoft Theater in sunny Los Angeles.
While Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Big Sean and more talented artists are scheduled to perform during the unpredictable show, many viewers are eagerly waiting to find out who will walk away as winners.
Chance the Rapper is expected to receive the Humanitarian Award while New Edition will obtain the Lifetime Achievement Award.
So who else is winning big today in Southern California? Take a look at our winners list updating throughout the night below.
Courtesy of Beyoncé
Humanitarian Award
WINNER: Chance the Rapper
Lifetime Achievement Award
WINNER: New Edition
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Viewers' Choice Award
The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk, "Starboy"
Beyonce, "Sorry"
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"
Drake, "Fake Love"
Best Group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Freedom"
Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne - "No Problem"
Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher - "Party"
DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z - "Shining"
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad and Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane - "Black Beatles"
ABC/Image Group LA
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A.
Video of the Year
Beyoncé - "Sorry"
Big Sean - "Bounce Back"
Bruno Mars - "24K Magic"
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad and Boujee"
Solange - "Cranes in the Sky"
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom - Kehlani, "CRZY"
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia - Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Director X - Zayn Malik, "Like I Would"
Hype Williams - Tyga "Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner"
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter - Beyoncé, "Sorry"
Best New Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.
Best Actress
Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monae
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Mahershala Ali
Omari Hardwick
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
CeCe Winans, "Never Have to Be Alone"
Fantasia ft. Tye Tribbett, "I Made It"
Kirk Franklin ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann, "My World Needs You"
Lecrae, "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)"
Tamela Mann, "God Provides"
Youngstars Award
Ace Hunter
Caleb McLaughlin
Jaden Smith
Marsai Martin
Yara Shahidi
Best Movie
Get Out
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
Fences
The Birth of a Nation
Sportswomen of the Year
Gabby Douglas
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
Cam Newton
Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Stephen Curry
Centric Award
Fantasia, "Sleeping With the One I Love"
Kehlani, "Distraction"
Mary J. Blige, "Thick of It"
Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"
Syd, "All About Me"
Yuna ft. Usher, "Crush"
Album of the Year
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only - J. Cole
A Seat at the Table - Solange
Coloring Book - Chance the Rapper
Lemonade – Beyoncé
Best International Act: Europe
Stormzy
Skepta
Giggs
Craig David
Wiley
Emeli Sande
MHD
Booba
Best International Act: Africa
Wizkid
Tekno
Mr. Eazi
Davido
Stonebwoy
Aka
Nasty C
Babes Wodumo
The 2017 BET Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on BET.