You're Doing It Wrong: Straightening Your Hair

If your hairline is thinning or breaking, this article is for you.

Let's be honest: flat irons are a blessing. With a flip of a switch, this tool can turn the curliest hair pattern into straight, sleek tresses. But, the refined look comes at a price. Breakage and burns are just a couple of the reasons that celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross and Alicia Keys have embraced their natural hair.

Even if you decide to throw your straightened hair in a bun, there's a high chance that you used a flat iron on your hairline, just to lay down your edges—and, it's causing major damage. Or, if you have bangs, like Lea Michele, overexposing the front of your hair to heat can diminish its health.

Good news: You don't have to subject your hairline to the damage of flat irons and hot combs anymore. The Azure EdgeStick Edge Control Styling Stick makes it a lot easier and safer to straighten your roots, according to celeb hairstylist, John D, whose client roster includes Lea Michele, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Munn and Ellen Page.