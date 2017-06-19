Beyoncé and Jay-Z Welcome Twins: Details on Their First Days as a Family of Five!

The twins have arrived!

On Saturday, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Beyoncé had given birth to her and Jay-Z's twin babies. This confirmation came after days of speculation over the arrival of the twins.

While Jay-Z and Beyoncé have yet to make an announcement about the twins, Beyoncé's dad posted about their arrival on social media, which wasn't OK with the Beyhive. They're waiting to hear it from Bey herself.

Mathew Knowles wrote, "They're here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday." The post also included a "happy birthday" photo with balloons.

As we wait for the couple to comment on the birth of their twins, let's find out how they're doing today!

Take a look at the E! News video above to get details on the couple's relationship and the health of their babies!

