The twins have arrived!

On Saturday, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Beyoncé had given birth to her and Jay-Z's twin babies. This confirmation came after days of speculation over the arrival of the twins.

While Jay-Z and Beyoncé have yet to make an announcement about the twins, Beyoncé's dad posted about their arrival on social media, which wasn't OK with the Beyhive. They're waiting to hear it from Bey herself.

Mathew Knowles wrote, "They're here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday." The post also included a "happy birthday" photo with balloons.