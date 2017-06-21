Tyler Henry was able to give Kacey Musgraves some clarity about her grandmother's death.

On Wednesday's episode of Hollywood Medium, Kacey met with Tyler and she told him she'd like to know how her grandmother passed away. She explained that her grandma had a house fire, but was able to call 911. However, Kacey's grandma never made it out of the house, which was a mystery to her family.

During the reading, before the house fire was mentioned, Tyler had brought up an instance where an individual fell.

"There is an instance of an individual who sustained a fall or like I'm falling, I don't know if I fall down the stairs or I injure myself," Tyler told Kacey. "But it's a reference to a physical incident that then contributes to a further decline."

Then while talking about the house fire, Tyler connected the falling incident to Kacey's grandmother.