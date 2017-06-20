Since starring in Teen Mom 3, Katie Yeager has steered clear of the spotlight, allowing for few details about her life post-show to get out. But now, the former MTV star, who appeared on the one and only season of Teen Mom 3 in 2013, is opening up to her new life, new love and new daughter.

Here's what's new with Katie:

New Man: Katie is no longer with ex boyfriend Joey Maes, the birth father to her daughter Molli, who just finished Kindergarten. In late 2016 Katie announced that she had been dating someone named Tyler for over a year and that the couple would be expecting their first baby together in early 2017.

Katie told E! News, I’ve been in a relationship for a little over two years. We have a daughter together but I respect his wishes and don’t share about my younger daughter."

She continued, "My boyfriend is very private. We don’t share much about her. He made it very clear that he didn’t want our daughter to be in the Teen Mom scene and to keep her out of the spotlight."

As for whether or not Joey is in his daughter's life, Katie said, "Not really. It’s complicated. It’s always been complicated. I don’t think it ever will not be."