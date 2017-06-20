19 High-Waisted Denim Shorts That Will Give You Legs For Days

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

It's no surprise that you'll have denim shorts on repeat all summer long.

That being said, are you wearing the right kind of denim shorts? Anyone can pull on any old pair of cutoffs and look fine, but why look just okay when you can look too hot to handle?

Trust: If you go the high-waisted route, your legs will automatically look so much longer. Even if you're wearing flats (we're with you if sneakers and sandals are your summer footwear of choice), defining your natural waist is a strategic wardrobe tweak that will make all the difference (i.e. legs for days). 

Whether you prefer a baggy mom-jean style, itty bitty short-shorts, or the kind adorned with colorful embroidery, the options are endless.

Just as long as you hike 'em up, you're good to go!

 

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Ksubi

Ksubi Distressed Denim Shorts, $170

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Amine Denim Shorts, $185

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

House of Holland

House of Holland x Lee Flower Embroidered Denim Shorts, $75

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Boohoo

Boohoo Hetty High Rise Mom Denim Shorts, $30

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Anine Bing

Anine Bing High-Waisted Denim Shorts, $149

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Versus

Versus Rose Print Denim Shorts, $190

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Boohoo

Boohoo Hetty High Rise Button-Fly Mom Denim Shorts, $30

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Justine Denim Shorts, $195

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang Distressed Denim Shorts, $200

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Sandro

Sandro Peaches Distressed Denim Shorts, $110

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Off-White

Off-White Embroidered Denim Shorts, $231

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Topshop

Topshop MOTO Flower Embroidered Denim Mom Shorts, $65

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

River Island

River Island Black Zip Front High-Waisted Denim Shorts, $70

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

River Island

River Island Blue Ripped High-Waisted Denim Shorts, $60

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Topshop

Topshop Moto High Waisted Rip Mom Short, $60

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Étoile Isabel Marant

Étoile Isabel Marant Cedar Frayed Denim Shorts, $68

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Boohoo

Boohoo Hetty High Rise Mom Denim Shorts, $30

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

River Island

River Island Light Blue High-Waisted Sequin Denim Shorts, $70

Branded: High-Waisted Shorts

Anine Bing

Anine Bing High-Waisted Denim Shorts, $149

Cute, no?

Let's be honest: You want 'em all. 

