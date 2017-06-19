Ryan Edwards appears to be on the road to a healthier lifestyle.

Close to one month after E! News confirmed that the Teen Mom star had entered rehab, Maci Bookout's ex has reemerged on social media.

Multiple fan sites report that Ryan spent part of Father's Day weekend out boating with his wife Mackenzie Standifer and their friends. The reality star also reportedly posted (then deleted) a photo of his wife Saturday.

"Happy Father's Day to the man who loves our kids unconditionally," Mackenzie shared on her private Instagram. "He loves us with a love that cannot be explained. He's kind, patient, funny, everything we could ever ask for. I'm so thankful for him!"

A source would later confirm to E! News that Ryan has in fact left rehab.