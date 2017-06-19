Sofia Vergara Dishes How She's Most Different From Joe Manganiello

With everything that makes them fit well together, Sofia Vergara can laugh about her differences with Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family actress chatted with E! News at the premiere of The Female Brain where she opened up about her relationship with her handsome hubby and how they're different.

"The cultural difference!" she told us. "I am Colombian and he's American-Italian. The cultural differences sometimes are really funny between us."

Vergara laughed as she continued, "There's many differences. Physically, he's a lot stronger than me!"