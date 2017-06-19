Katy Perry's Very Own Version of Britney Spears' "Passenger" Leaks Online

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Demi Lovato

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hanson Brothers Bash Justin Bieber's Music

Hanson Brothers, Justin Bieber

Hanson Brothers Compare Justin Bieber's Music to a Venereal Disease

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Britney Spears, Katy Perry

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SONY

They both may be pop music superstars. When it comes to singing the same song, however, these ladies can each add their own twist.

Fans of Britney Spears know that one of the tracks featured on her Britney Jean album was called "Passenger."

The track was produced by Diplo and co-written by Katy Perry and Sia. But more than three years after the release, a new version of the song has leaked online featuring vocals from Katy herself.

"The road will twist and turn but / I know that I am in good hands," the future American Idol judge sings. "I've never been a passenger no / But we'll see more without a map."

If "Passenger" would have been featured on one of Katy's albums, many fans believe it would have been included in Prism that featured the massive hit single "Roar."

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

While some music fans may find themselves comparing the tracks, both artists continue to find plenty of success in their successful careers.

Britney continues her residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. While the show is scheduled to end on December 31, her manager teased that the singer's next venue "could be conceivably anywhere."

As for Katy, she just released her latest album titled Witness that features "Chained to the Rhythm" and "Swish Swish."

She also confirmed a spot on the judges panel for the American Idol revival season. The show is expected to return on ABC in 2018.

TAGS/ Britney Spears , Katy Perry , Music , Entertainment , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.