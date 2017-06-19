Kim Kardashian is ready to put the past behind her.
In a sneak peek of her appearance on The View (airing Tuesday, June 20), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares an update on her famous family's ongoing drama with Caitlyn Jenner. The Olympic athlete's tell-all memoir paints her marriage to ex Kris Jenner in a negative light, which has since prompted Kim to come to her mother's defense and expose the rift in her and Caitlyn's relationship.
Now, it seems, Kim is willing to make amends with her stepfather. "I definitely got upset about [the memoir]," she admitted. "In our family, we definitely are always so close and stick through everything. Everything is definitely going to be fine."
The mom of two described feeling a "little shocked" by Jenner "putting some things out there that just weren't true or didn't really make sense or were hurtful… When I feel like at the end of the day, my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship and you have to have some respect for it."
Kim added, "Maybe their stories are different. Maybe their accounts are different. I don't want to discredit her feelings or her account, but when all of us were there witnessing some things and seeing things really differently, it was just a little bit surprising to me."
Despite the back and forth—which was heavily documented on this season of KUWTK—Kim admitted, "She'll always be my stepdad and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life. [She] stepped up to the plate, took over for my dad when he passed away, and I'll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today. I'll never forget that. She'll always be a part of me."
The business mogul said she hasn't conversed with Jenner in the "last couple months," but is hopeful they'll one day reunite. "We're not that kind of family," she explained. "We're just taking a breather. We'll get it together. We have siblings. It'll work out."
And speaking of Kim's sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner put any tension with their dad aside to celebrate Father's Day with the transgender celeb. The trio posed for a photo together while attending a car show on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles.
"Both girls really struggle with not being close to Caitlyn," an insider previously shared with E! News. "It's left a big void in their lives to not have the father they grew up with. She was a part of their lives every single day."
After Kim shares her side of the story tomorrow on the popular talk-show, viewers will hear from Caitlyn on July 13 and July 14 when she co-hosts The View.
The View airs weekdays on ABC.