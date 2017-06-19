Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are about to make some new family memories in their brand new beach house.

The A-list pair recently purchased a breezy beachside pad for the cool price of $10 million, according to Trulia. The stars and their kids, 2-year-old daughter Wyatt and 7-month-old son Dimitri, now have a 3,100 square foot house in Santa Barbara to escape to when they need some time out of the Hollywood spotlight.

The house comes equipped with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, sweeping views of the ocean just steps away and plenty of porch space to enjoy the sights from the comfort of home.