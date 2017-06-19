Noel Vasquez/GC Images; Trulia
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are about to make some new family memories in their brand new beach house.
The A-list pair recently purchased a breezy beachside pad for the cool price of $10 million, according to Trulia. The stars and their kids, 2-year-old daughter Wyatt and 7-month-old son Dimitri, now have a 3,100 square foot house in Santa Barbara to escape to when they need some time out of the Hollywood spotlight.
The house comes equipped with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, sweeping views of the ocean just steps away and plenty of porch space to enjoy the sights from the comfort of home.
Keeping in theme with the house's beachfront location, the interior is decorated in a classic coastal motif with shades of blue and white. There's plenty of sleeping space for visitors as the house comes equipped with several sets of bunk beds for family and friends to rest comfortably. Plus, with summer around the corner, there's no shortage of sun and sand to enjoy with their little ones from their own plot of paradise.
If privacy is their concern, they have a private drive and security gates to keep unwanted visitors out.
Back in Beverly Hills, the couple also has a larger $10 million house with 7,351 square feet of space. The property includes four bathrooms and three bedrooms.
Welcome to your new neighborhood, Mila and Ashton!