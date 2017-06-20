Papa's going back to work!

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) is gushing to E! News all about his two main ladies, Brie Bella and baby Birdie Joe Danielson, just before making his return to WWE tonight after eight weeks of paternity leave.

Unsurprisingly, the new dad is feeling excited to get back to business, but sad to leave his girls at home in Phoenix. "I've been around them like every day," he tells us. "So, that first night not being with my little baby is going to be a little bit tough I think." Aww!

Meanwhile, the Total Bellas and Total Divas star also shared how the couple's lives have changed since welcoming their first child on May 9.