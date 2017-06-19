Hanson Brothers Compare Justin Bieber's Music to a Venereal Disease

Tell us how you really feel, Hanson

The '90s boy band made up of brothers Zac HansonTaylor Hanson and Isaac Hanson didn't hold back when asked to identify Justin Bieber's hit remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's chart-topper "Despacito" during an interview with Hit107 FM in Australia

While playing a game of "Whose Song Is It Anyway," Zac admitted he's never actually heard Biebs' new song, and in his words, for good reason.

"Can I just say I'm glad I didn't know what that was?" he asked rhetorically before adding, "I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears... I'm [out.]" Yikes... 

Photos

Stars Who've Dissed Justin Bieber

Hanson Brothers, Justin Bieber

Getty Images

The remarks didn't stop there, though. He added, "It's just ear infections. [His songs] are terrible," while another Hanson member chimed in, "It's chlamydia of the ear. It sucks."

Justin, 23, has come under fire for his admitted inability to sing the Spanish-language lyrics on "Despacito" in concert. Just last week, the pop star was pelted with a water bottle  at Summerburst Festival in Stockholm after refusing to sing the Billboard No. 1 song because he doesn't "even know it."While attempting to sing "Despacito" during a New York City club appearance in May, Justin ad-libbed the chorus.

"I don't know the words so I say 'Dorito' / I don't know the words so I say 'Dorito' / I don't know the words so I say 'Dorito' / Despacito," he sang, adding, "I ate a burrito / I just want a burrito."

Fonsi recently defended Justin for not memorizing his verses, telling ABC News Radio, "I don't blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that's not his main language... We can't expect the guy to just out of the blue get it perfectly."

Justin has yet to comment on Hanson's comments. 

