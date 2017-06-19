Hanson Brothers Compare Justin Bieber's Music to a Venereal Disease

Tell us how you really feel, Hanson.

The '90s boy band made up of brothers Zac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Isaac Hanson didn't hold back when asked to identify Justin Bieber's hit remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's chart-topper "Despacito" during an interview with Hit107 FM in Australia.

While playing a game of "Whose Song Is It Anyway," Zac admitted he's never actually heard Biebs' new song, and in his words, for good reason.

"Can I just say I'm glad I didn't know what that was?" he asked rhetorically before adding, "I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears... I'm [out.]" Yikes...