Did Kate Beckinsale and Simon Pegg's onscreen romance from Absolutely Anything carry on into real life? Absolutely...not.

In this hilarious exclusive gag reel not available on DVD, we get a behind the scenes look at the making of the Brtish comedy. Beckinsale, who plays a love interest in the movie for Pegg, teases us with a near intimate makeout before bursting into laughter leaving the audience wanting more.

Starring Pegg, Beckinsale and Rob Riggle, the hysterical film takes us on a journey of a discouraged school teacher (Pegg) who suddenly has the power to do "absolutely anything."