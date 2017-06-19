Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took some time to embrace their love in the City of Light.
The couple jetted off to Paris and a few other cities in France over the weekend where they were photographed spending time on a yacht—J.Lo gave us all the summer inspiration with her sizzling monokini—as well as enjoying romantic walks along the city's history-filled streets.
But although their blossoming relationship doesn't come with a price tag, this vacation certainly did...a $358,129.41 price tag at that!
Let us breakdown the approximate cost of everything that went into the couple's whirlwind Parisian getaway...
Traveling by Private Jets: $358,095.41
The pair likely traveled from Miami to Nice via Private Fly Long Range Jet—a one-way trip that adds up to $81,580. Later, they flew from Nice to Paris, which was also probably via private jet (this time, a medium range) for about $9,190.
Upon their return, if the couple flew direct from Paris back to Los Angeles via Private Fly Long Range Jet, it would have cost them around $94,450.
Visiting Monaco: $548.41
We're guessing pair took a private VIP car from the Nice airport to Monte Carlo, Monaco, for an approximate price of $142.55. After they got into town, they took the Tour of Place du Casino (Casino Monte Carlo), which adds up to $37.94 per person.
Finally, they concluded their night with dinner at La Chevre D'Or for about $367.92. A preset menu for two comes out to $267.92 without alcohol, but assuming they enjoyed a bottle of wine, that would add about $100 to the bill.
Enjoying the Yacht Life: $160,575.39
The couple enjoyed a few days on a luxury yacht off the coast of France. The approximate cost to stay aboard this kind of boat for a week is $558,175. However, since they only stayed for two days, it breaks down to about $80,287.69 per day. J.Lo also showed off her toned body in a Mer Culture monokini, which costs $115.
Soaking Up the Sun Antibes, Cannes and St. Tropez: $571.61
After getting back to shore. J.Lo and A-Rod spent some time in the south of France. The enjoyed lunch at Hotel Du Cap Eden Roche, which (including a bottle of wine) adds up to about $256.61.
The couple was also spotted attending a private yoga lesson in St. Tropez. The cost of this healthy experience is usually about $100/person, so they likely spent around $200.
Traveling Paris: $11,214
J.Lo and A-Rod concluded their trip in Paris, where they were photographed visiting the Louvre museum for $17/ticket as well as enjoying ice cream in the Jardin Des Tuileries for about $20 total.
They stayed in Le Meurice Hotel where the deluxe suites range from $1,500 to $5,500. If they stayed in the Presidential Apartment (the nicest room the hotel offers), they likely spent around $11,160 in total for their stay.
Needless to say, the trip cost a pretty penny, but we're sure every cent was worth it for the couple to enjoy the time together.