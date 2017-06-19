Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took some time to embrace their love in the City of Light.

The couple jetted off to Paris and a few other cities in France over the weekend where they were photographed spending time on a yacht—J.Lo gave us all the summer inspiration with her sizzling monokini—as well as enjoying romantic walks along the city's history-filled streets.

But although their blossoming relationship doesn't come with a price tag, this vacation certainly did...a $358,129.41 price tag at that!

Let us breakdown the approximate cost of everything that went into the couple's whirlwind Parisian getaway...