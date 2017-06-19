Dove Cameron looked anything but wicked at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto Sunday night. The 21-year-old actress accessorized her flirty, floral Vivetta dress with Gucci platforms and an Olympia Le Tan bag before hitting the red carpet. E! News spoke with Cameron at the star-studded event, where she gave an update on Disney Channel's Descendants 2.
The original Descendants movie, released in 2015, starred Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart and went on to become the fifth most watched original movie in cable history.
Cameron promised the sequel (premiering next month) doesn't disappoint. "It's coming out in like 35 days or something. We're so happy. It's bigger and better than the first; the music is definitely elevated. It's everything that it was, but just turned up 10 notches," said Cameron, who will return as Maleficent's daughter, Mal. "The fans, I think, are going to be very happy."
David Bukach/Disney Channel
How has Mal changed? "Just like a lot of other normal people, I think she's gone through an existential crisis or two in between movies 1 and 2," she said. "It's very clear that she's not the same character that she was in the first film. She's kind of dropped her hard defenses and she's kind of vulnerable. She kind of finds herself and loses herself over and over again until the last 20 minutes of the film. I think it's a really relatable circumstance in a very fantastical setting."
Directed by Kenny Ortega, Descendants 2 will introduce viewers to a few new characters, including Uma, the daughter of Ursula, played by China Anne McClain; Harry, the son of Captain Hook, played by Thomas Doherty; and Gil, the son of Gaston, played by Dylan Playfair.
The movie will feature new renditions of songs from The Little Mermaid, including "Kiss the Girl" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls," as well as original songs like "Chillin' Like a Villain," "It's Going Down," "Space Between, "Ways to Be Wicked," "What's My Name" and "You and Me."
Descendants 2 will be broadcast simultaneously on five networks: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform and Lifetime. The soundtrack comes out July 21, the same day the film premieres.