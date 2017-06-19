Dove Cameron looked anything but wicked at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto Sunday night. The 21-year-old actress accessorized her flirty, floral Vivetta dress with Gucci platforms and an Olympia Le Tan bag before hitting the red carpet. E! News spoke with Cameron at the star-studded event, where she gave an update on Disney Channel's Descendants 2.

The original Descendants movie, released in 2015, starred Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart and went on to become the fifth most watched original movie in cable history.

Cameron promised the sequel (premiering next month) doesn't disappoint. "It's coming out in like 35 days or something. We're so happy. It's bigger and better than the first; the music is definitely elevated. It's everything that it was, but just turned up 10 notches," said Cameron, who will return as Maleficent's daughter, Mal. "The fans, I think, are going to be very happy."