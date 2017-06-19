Fox
They may have played stepbrothers on TV, but it looks like Drake Bell and Josh Peck aren't exactly family in real life.
While one half of the famous Nickelodeon duo married longtime girlfriend Paige O'Brien in Malibu on Saturday, the other half wasn't among the family and friends celebrating the new Mr. and Mrs. Peck. Fans quickly took notice and wondered why Bell was not there to take part in the festivities.
It wasn't long before Bell addressed the mystery head on with a tweet. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear....," he wrote in a since-deleted message on social media.
"Loyalty is key," he continued in another deleted remark, which we can only assume was aimed at Peck. "ALWAYS remember where you came from."
Nickelodeon
While Bell didn't make the guest list, Peck's former Grandfathered co-star John Stamos attended with his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh, as well as Nicole Golfieri, mother of 4-year-old twins Layla and Emelia, who played Edie on the 2016 sitcom.
It was extra salt in fans' wounds when, just days before the wedding, Bell shared a throwback photo of the two being silly together during the 2000s sitcom. "Studs!!" the actor captioned the shot.
Nostalgia poured in from the fans online. "Come a long way," one follower tweeted. "YOU ALWAYS WILL BE MY CHILDHOOD," another remarked.
While many asked for a reunion, the two did recently cross paths on an episode of Grandfathered in February 2016. However, the episode wasn't exactly what fans had in mind.
Perhaps it's time to let this former duo go their separate ways.