They may have played stepbrothers on TV, but it looks like Drake Bell and Josh Peck aren't exactly family in real life.

While one half of the famous Nickelodeon duo married longtime girlfriend Paige O'Brien in Malibu on Saturday, the other half wasn't among the family and friends celebrating the new Mr. and Mrs. Peck. Fans quickly took notice and wondered why Bell was not there to take part in the festivities.

It wasn't long before Bell addressed the mystery head on with a tweet. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear....," he wrote in a since-deleted message on social media.

"Loyalty is key," he continued in another deleted remark, which we can only assume was aimed at Peck. "ALWAYS remember where you came from."