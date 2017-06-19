Roselyn Sánchez Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Eric Winter

And just like that, baby makes four!

Roselyn Sánchez is expecting baby no. 2 with husband, Eric Winter. The actress made the adorable pregnancy announcement via social media with a photo of their daughter Sebella Rose and metallic balloons spelling out baby.

"I'm going to be a big sister! Happy Father's Day daddy!" she captioned the snap.

The Devious Maids star married the actor in 2008 in Puerto Rico. In August 2011, Sánchez announced that she and Winter were expecting their first child.