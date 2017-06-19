Roselyn Sánchez Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Eric Winter

And just like that, baby makes four!
Roselyn Sánchez is expecting baby no. 2 with husband, Eric Winter. The actress made the adorable pregnancy announcement via social media with a photo of their daughter Sebella Rose and metallic balloons spelling out baby.
"I'm going to be a big sister! Happy Father's Day daddy!" she captioned the snap.
The Devious Maids star married the actor in 2008 in Puerto Rico. In August 2011, Sánchez announced that she and Winter were expecting their first child.
The couple welcomed their daughter Sebella on January 4, 2012.
"I don't want Sebella to be an only child. I come from a big family, and I don't know if it's because I grew up with so many brothers but I do want her to experience with it is to have a sibling. I would love to have one more...I hope it happens!" the actress told People in 2014. "In my heart, I wish I could give Sebella a little brother."
But maybe we should've seen this coming. Just last year on Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry predicted that Sanchez would have more children.
You were right on, Henry!
When it comes to parenting, these two have a very hands-on, supporting approach. The actress gushed about Winter's excellent parenting.
"He's really, really involved. He cooks, changes diapers, puts her to bed every single night, plays with her—it's so incredible. I knew when I met him and saw how he was with his mom—I knew, 'This guy is going to be a great dad because he just adores his mom,'" the 44-year-old actress explained.
Congratulations to this growing family!