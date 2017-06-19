Nikki Bella still can't believe she and John Cena are engaged!

E! News caught up with the Total Divas star during yesterday's 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards to chat about wedding planning and the WWE stunner admitted she's still "soaking it in."

"I'm in the very much beginning stages," Nikki told us, adding that she thinks the wedding will definitely take place someone within the next year.

"I can't wait too long, he might run off!" she laughed. "I gotta lock him in, you know."