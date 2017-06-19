Lisa Vanderpump Cries as Tyler Henry Connects Her With Late Grandmother on Hollywood Medium: "Life Is So Short"
Nikki Bella still can't believe she and John Cena are engaged!
E! News caught up with the Total Divas star during yesterday's 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards to chat about wedding planning and the WWE stunner admitted she's still "soaking it in."
"I'm in the very much beginning stages," Nikki told us, adding that she thinks the wedding will definitely take place someone within the next year.
"I can't wait too long, he might run off!" she laughed. "I gotta lock him in, you know."
Nikki says her and John's wedding will not be super over-the-top. "No elephants," she joked. "I think we're just going to keep it super intimate and just family and friends."
In addition to wedding scoop, Nikki, who is one half of the famed Bella Twins, also sounded off on the exciting news that Beyoncé recently gave birth to her and Jay Z's twin babies.
"Beyonce, if you need help or tips, call me girl!" Nikki offered. "Call me!"
Total Bellas season 2 premieres this fall, only on E!