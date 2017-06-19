Corinne Olympios is offering her congratulations to Bachelor Nation's latest newlyweds.

Despite the recent controversy surrounding Bachelor in Paradise, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell still said "I do" in a June 17 ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, E! News has learned. And while Corinne was not present as she and the rest of the cast were sent home when production was halted, a source tells us she is "so happy" for the newlyweds, who met during season three of the reality hit series last summer.

"Corinne is so glad that Carly and Evan were able to have their special day," a source tells E! News. "She feels really embarrassed and sad about everything that is going on so at least Carly and Evan were able to have an amazing and beautiful wedding and that the circumstances surrounding the Bachelor in Paradise incident didn't ruin it for them."