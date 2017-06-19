Meet the New Houseguests of Big Brother Season 19

Julie Chen, Big Brother Season 19

Meet the Houseguests of Big Brother Season 19

Julie Chen, Big Brother Season 19

CBS

It isn't officially summer until Julie Chen is back on our TVs and the Zingbot 9000 is hurling insults unsuspecting houseguests.

But before we can head back into the Big Brother house for another season of Head of Household and Power of Veto challenges, it's time to get to know the 16 strangers who are willing to have their lives taped 24/7 all in the hopes of outlasting the competition and winning that coveted $500,000. With a government engineer, a rodeo clown, a microbiologist and a cosplay artist in the mix, among others, things are sure to get interesting. 

Without further ado, meet your new Big Brother houseguests...

 

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Josh Martinez, 23

Hometown: Miami, FL
Current City: Homestead, FL
Occupation: Hair Care Sales

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Christmas Abbott, 35

Hometown: Lynchburg, Va.
Current City: Raleigh, N.C.
Occupation: Fitness Superstar

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Raven Walton, 23

Hometown: DeValls Bluff, Ark.
Current City: DeValls Bluff, Ark.
Occupation: Dance Teacher

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Jason Dent, 37

Hometown: Humeston, Iowa
Current City: Humeston, Iowa
Occupation: Rodeo Clown

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Elena Davies, 26

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Radio Personality

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Kevin Schlehuber, 55

Hometown: Boston, Mass.
Current City: Boston, Mass.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Jillian Parker, 24

Hometown: Celebration, Fla.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Timeshare Sales Rep

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Jessica Graf, 26

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: VIP Concierge

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Dominique Cooper, 30

Hometown: Tuskegee, Ala.
Current City: Woodbridge, Va.
Occupation: Government Engineer

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Matthew Clines, 33

Hometown: Arlington, Va.
Current City: Arlington, Va.
Occupation: Renovation Consultant

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Megan Lowder, 28

Hometown: Cathedral City, Calif.
Current City: Phoenix, Ariz.
Occupation: Dog Walker

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Mark Jansen, 26

Hometown: Grand Island, N.Y.
Current City: Grand Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Personal Trainer

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Cameron Heard, 24

Hometown: North Aurora, Ill.
Current City: Woodridge, Ill.
Occupation: Microbiologist

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Alex Ow, 28

Hometown: Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Current City: Camarillo, Calif.
Occupation: Eco-Friendly Marketing Rep

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Cory Nickson, 32

Hometown: Lake Mills, Iowa.
Current City: Plano, Texas
Occupation: Construction Sales Rep

Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Ramses Soto, 21

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich.
Current City: Grand Rapids, Mich.
Occupation: Cosplay Artist

Which houseguest do you think has what it takes to make it all the way this summer? Sound off in the comments below!

Big Brother returns for season 19 with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, June 28 at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at 9 p.m. on CBS. Details about the house, as well as some of this season's new twists, will be announced shortly.

