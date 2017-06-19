Meet the New Houseguests of Big Brother Season 19

It isn't officially summer until Julie Chen is back on our TVs and the Zingbot 9000 is hurling insults unsuspecting houseguests.
But before we can head back into the Big Brother house for another season of Head of Household and Power of Veto challenges, it's time to get to know the 16 strangers who are willing to have their lives taped 24/7 all in the hopes of outlasting the competition and winning that coveted $500,000. With a government engineer, a rodeo clown, a microbiologist and a cosplay artist in the mix, among others, things are sure to get interesting.
Without further ado, meet your new Big Brother houseguests...
Hometown: Miami, FL
Current City: Homestead, FL
Occupation: Hair Care Sales
Hometown: Lynchburg, Va.
Current City: Raleigh, N.C.
Occupation: Fitness Superstar
Hometown: DeValls Bluff, Ark.
Current City: DeValls Bluff, Ark.
Occupation: Dance Teacher
Hometown: Humeston, Iowa
Current City: Humeston, Iowa
Occupation: Rodeo Clown
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Radio Personality
Hometown: Boston, Mass.
Current City: Boston, Mass.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Hometown: Celebration, Fla.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Timeshare Sales Rep
Hometown: Cranston, R.I.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: VIP Concierge
Hometown: Tuskegee, Ala.
Current City: Woodbridge, Va.
Occupation: Government Engineer
Hometown: Arlington, Va.
Current City: Arlington, Va.
Occupation: Renovation Consultant
Hometown: Cathedral City, Calif.
Current City: Phoenix, Ariz.
Occupation: Dog Walker
Hometown: Grand Island, N.Y.
Current City: Grand Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Hometown: North Aurora, Ill.
Current City: Woodridge, Ill.
Occupation: Microbiologist
Hometown: Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Current City: Camarillo, Calif.
Occupation: Eco-Friendly Marketing Rep
Hometown: Lake Mills, Iowa.
Current City: Plano, Texas
Occupation: Construction Sales Rep
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich.
Current City: Grand Rapids, Mich.
Occupation: Cosplay Artist
Which houseguest do you think has what it takes to make it all the way this summer? Sound off in the comments below!
Big Brother returns for season 19 with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, June 28 at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at 9 p.m. on CBS. Details about the house, as well as some of this season's new twists, will be announced shortly.