Meet the New Houseguests of Big Brother Season 19

It isn't officially summer until Julie Chen is back on our TVs and the Zingbot 9000 is hurling insults unsuspecting houseguests.

But before we can head back into the Big Brother house for another season of Head of Household and Power of Veto challenges, it's time to get to know the 16 strangers who are willing to have their lives taped 24/7 all in the hopes of outlasting the competition and winning that coveted $500,000. With a government engineer, a rodeo clown, a microbiologist and a cosplay artist in the mix, among others, things are sure to get interesting.

Without further ado, meet your new Big Brother houseguests...