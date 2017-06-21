Kacey Musgraves wants to understand how her grandmother passed away.

On tonight's episode of Hollywood Medium, the country singer sits down for a reading with Tyler Henry. During the reading, Tyler is able to connect Kacey to her late grandmother whose death remains a mystery to her family.

When Tyler mentions a house fire, Kacey explains that her grandma passed away in a house fire. But she wants to know what happened because her grandma was able to call 911 and report the fire.

Kacey tells Tyler in the clip above, "I wanna know what happened because she called 911 and said, 'Hey my bed is on fire, my electrical blanket…there was a malfunction or something.' And then she just didn't get out, she didn't make it out."