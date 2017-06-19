The Bellas are back in business.

After a two-year hiatus, the Pitch Perfect franchise is making headlines once again thanks to a newly released teaser trailer for the third installment. Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld have all picked up the mic once again to hit their notes as members of cinema's coolest a cappella girl group.

While they may sing in perfect harmony, it seems the Barden Bellas' newest chapter won't be so seamless—at least, according to this preview. During the two and a half minutes of footage, we get glimpses of the stars behind the scenes as they shoot during the wee hours of the morning, don their black tie best and even fight off dogs. You may be asking "Accascuse me?" but it will all make sense in a few months when the movie debuts in theaters in December.

However, as we bide our time until then, here's a few things we noticed from the teaser: