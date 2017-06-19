The Bellas are back in business.
After a two-year hiatus, the Pitch Perfect franchise is making headlines once again thanks to a newly released teaser trailer for the third installment. Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld have all picked up the mic once again to hit their notes as members of cinema's coolest a cappella girl group.
While they may sing in perfect harmony, it seems the Barden Bellas' newest chapter won't be so seamless—at least, according to this preview. During the two and a half minutes of footage, we get glimpses of the stars behind the scenes as they shoot during the wee hours of the morning, don their black tie best and even fight off dogs. You may be asking "Accascuse me?" but it will all make sense in a few months when the movie debuts in theaters in December.
However, as we bide our time until then, here's a few things we noticed from the teaser:
1. They're playing their cards.
In one scene, the group walks into what looks like a casino. While we have no idea what they're doing there, we'd bet adventure is lurking at every turn. As director Trish Sie teased in the clip, "We're taking you on a global tour with the Bellas," which gives us the idea they won't be staying in America.
2. They're bonafide action stars.
At one point, Kendrick mentions her weakness is doing night shoots. Seconds later, she's shown jumping off the side of a boat into the water. We don't know where she's going, but it appears these ladies are flexing their action muscles for this exciting next chapter.
3. Rebel Wilson steals the show.
As if this wasn't already expected, "Fat Amy" appears to be up to all of her usual hilarious shenanigans in this film, including fighting off attack dogs and surprisingly squeezing in some time for cardio. "I am the most badass Bella," she says in front of the camera. "I mean, I have to run at least 10 steps in this scene."
4. New stars are joining the crew.
While all of the usual players are back, the movie has added two new famous faces to its roster—John Lithgow and DJ Khaled. Lithgow even gets to hit the dance floor with Wilson, which is sure to be an unforgettable scene.
5. There were tears.
As filming for this installment wrapped up, the ladies had a tough time saying goodbye. "It's pretty emotional," actress Hana Mae Lee said into a camera as her co-stars hugged each other and wiped their tears away. If it was that bittersweet to bid farewell to the set, we suspect the ride was all the more fun.
