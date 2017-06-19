Michelle Obama Shares the Fitness Motivation You Need This Summer

ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID
Michelle Obama just gave us some fire fitness motivation.
Even though the former first lady is one very busy lady, she explained to her fans and 14.6 million Instagram followers how she stays motivated to keep healthy and fit...her friends!
She took to the social media platform to share some fitness photos and explain, "When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn't matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. And even though I'm no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos."
She continued, "My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! – and we've done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it's a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together."
Of course, even without this recent motivational post,Barack Obama's wife has always been a fitness inspiration. Not only are her biceps motivation on their own, she's also spearheaded the nationwide Let's Move! campaign, which encourages children to lead healthy lifestyles that include balanced diets and regular exercise, since 2011.
As for her own fitness routine, she told Ryan Seacrest several years ago that she always tries to work out for an hour and a half in the morning, doing a variation of cardio and weight training.