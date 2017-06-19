North West and Penelope Disick got the best coordinating birthday presents ever...
Puppies!
Yes, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian surprised their daughters with two sister Pomeranian puppies on Thursday in celebration of their fourth birthdays (Nori turned 4 on Thursday and Penelope will turn 4 on July 8).
Kim took to Instagram to introduce her 101 million followers to the babies, writing, "Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours?"
Kourtney took to Instagram shortly thereafter to introduce Penelope's dog to her 58 million followers.
Sharing a photo of the fluff ball wearing a crown, Kourt wrote, "Her name is Honey."
But just when you thought things couldn't get any cuter, the pictures continued throughout the weekend.
Kim took to her Snapchat to ask fans what North should name her pup.
"You guys, how cute is Northie's little puppy?" she asked while the dog gave her kisses. "What should we name you? You guys, this dog is so tiny you don't even know."
Kim took to Twitter to get some feedback from more of her followers, asking for further advice on naming the puppy.
"So North wants to name her puppy Mercy, thoughts?" she wrote. "We need a good name!"
Of course, her fans immediately caught on to the fact that Kim named the kitten Kanye West got her Mercy. "Yes that's why I'm not sure if we should name our puppy that too," she explained.
Another fan suggested she name the puppy "Pablo the Pom," and while Kim said the "loved" that idea, the dog is a girl.
Kim hasn't yet updated us on what they named the cute pooch, but we're sure they'll come up with something precious.
Not to mention, we're guessing we will certainly see a lot more of the pups...It seems Kourt and Kim are just as excited about the gifts as their daughters!