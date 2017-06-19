Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner rang in Father's Day beside their dad.
The reality star sisters spent the annual holiday on Sunday with their famous father, Caitlyn Jenner, despite ongoing tension between her and the Kardashian family.
The trio posed for a photo together on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, sporting chic weekend ensembles and shades. While the Life of Kylie star opted for a black T-shirt, striped pants and pigtails, her supermodel sister sported a denim dress and held Caitlyn's adorable puppy, Bertha, as they snapped a group picture in the street.
"Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls," Caitlyn captioned the photo on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there."
Meanwhile, the sisters had fun taking candids down the sidewalk arm in arm. "Normal girls in a normal world," Kylie captioned one image on Instagram.
Their afternoon spent together does serve as a reminder that they are normal gals despite their parents' current rift. Since Caitlyn released her autobiography, The Secrets of My Life, she and Kris Jenner have been publicly at odds with each other, particularly because of allegations Caitlyn made in the book about her ex-wife during their marriage.
"Everything she says is all made up," Kris claimed in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a--hole?"
While older sister Kim Kardashian has been publicly supportive of Kris, a source told E! News the conflict has put a strain on Kendall and Kylie's relationship with their father.
As one insider said, "Kendall is loyal to Kris and has very little to do with her dad. The more time that has passed, the more she feels Caitlyn has let her down with the things she has said and with her actions."
As for Kylie, the source said she "has really made an effort not to take sides and to be supportive of Caitlyn. She really wants to have a relationship with her dad, but Caitlyn has hurt Kris tremendously and it's made it very difficult."
"With everyone in the family on Kris' side, it's hard on Kylie," the source continued. "She tries to keep it separate and doesn't want to discuss it with the rest of the family." Overall, the drama has made quite an impact on the couple's only daughters.
"Both girls really struggle with not being close to Caitlyn," the source said. "It's left a big void in their lives to not have the father they grew up with. She was a part of their lives every single day."
Fortunately, they were able to put their troubles aside to be together on a special day.
Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!