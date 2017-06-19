Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner rang in Father's Day beside their dad.

The reality star sisters spent the annual holiday on Sunday with their famous father, Caitlyn Jenner, despite ongoing tension between her and the Kardashian family.

The trio posed for a photo together on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, sporting chic weekend ensembles and shades. While the Life of Kylie star opted for a black T-shirt, striped pants and pigtails, her supermodel sister sported a denim dress and held Caitlyn's adorable puppy, Bertha, as they snapped a group picture in the street.

"Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls," Caitlyn captioned the photo on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there."

Meanwhile, the sisters had fun taking candids down the sidewalk arm in arm. "Normal girls in a normal world," Kylie captioned one image on Instagram.