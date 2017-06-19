Paris Jackson landed her first Vogue cover—and she did the entire interview via text message.

Vogue Australia dedicated its July cover (on newsstands June 26) to the 19-year-old Hollywood scion, and world-renowned photographer Patrick Demarchelier was in charge of Paris' pictorial.

Editor-in-chief Edwina McCann predicted the teen will become "the breakthrough name of 2017," and it was actually Paris who suggested a text conversation in lieu of doing a traditional print interview. While it was "something we have never before agreed to at Vogue," Edwina admitted, she realized that the medium "seemed appropriate for someone of her generation."

So, Paris agreed to text with Vogue Australia's creative director at large, Alison Veness.