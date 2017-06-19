There's no Jumanji without Robin Williams.

Though the actor died at age 63 in August 2014, his character's legacy will live on in Sony Pictures' Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, premiering in theaters nationwide this Christmas.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter during a photo call at CineEurope in Barcelona, Jack Black explained how the sequel pays tribute to Williams. "We're exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it's life or death," he said. "But while we're there, we find clues left behind by [Williams' character Alan Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation," he said. "It's like he's there helping us without actually being there."