Gwen Stefani showed her man a whole lot of love on his special day.
Beau Blake Shelton rang in his 41st birthday on Sunday with his honey bee by his side—and on his cheek. The couple was not shy about sharing pictures of their celebration for the country star as Stefani planted a smooch on her boyfriend's cheek in front of the camera. "I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy," she captioned the candid.
However, Stefani wasn't the only one to share a smooch. At one point, Shelton took a moment to hug and kiss the songstress' dad, Dennis Shelton, on the cheek in honor of Father's Day.
The eight-time Grammy nominee topped off his birthday party behind an armadillo birthday cake. Before the night was over, the star took a moment to thank his army of fans for their well wishes with a splash of his signature humor. "Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes!!!" he tweeted. "41.... Shit man I'm beating the odds."
As they approach two years of dating, it appears Shelton and Stefani are still going strong. The two rang in Shelton's 40th birthday together last year with a "Hella Good" joint performance at the 2016 Country Jam.
Of course, the star was presented with not one but two birthday cakes at the time, a traditional cake from his band and crew and a guitar-shaped cake for extra wishes.
Earlier in the day, she dubbed Shelton her "favorite person" on social media. "Happy birthday to my favorite person I ever met @blakeshelton gx #superbabe," she tweeted at the time.
Happy Birthday Blake!