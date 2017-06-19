The eight-time Grammy nominee topped off his birthday party behind an armadillo birthday cake. Before the night was over, the star took a moment to thank his army of fans for their well wishes with a splash of his signature humor. "Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes!!!" he tweeted. "41.... Shit man I'm beating the odds."

As they approach two years of dating, it appears Shelton and Stefani are still going strong. The two rang in Shelton's 40th birthday together last year with a "Hella Good" joint performance at the 2016 Country Jam.

Of course, the star was presented with not one but two birthday cakes at the time, a traditional cake from his band and crew and a guitar-shaped cake for extra wishes.

Earlier in the day, she dubbed Shelton her "favorite person" on social media. "Happy birthday to my favorite person I ever met @blakeshelton gx #superbabe," she tweeted at the time.