Kevin Federline Gets Real About Co-Parenting With Britney Spears

At long last, Kevin Federline is in a good place with his exes.

The full-time father and part-time DJ, 39, shares custody of his son Kaleb Federline, 12, and daughter Kori Federline, 14, with his ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, 40; he also co-parents sons Jayden Federline, 10, and Preston Federline, 11, with his pop star ex-wife Britney Spears, 35.

K-Fed—who has another two daughters with wife Victoria Prince—recently said he has great relationship with Britney and Shar. "You fall into your routine and it's really easy now," the wannabe rapper told Bravo's Personal Space. "It wasn't always easy, but it's a lot easier now."

Kevin would like to spend more time with his four eldest children, of course, but he also wants them to have good relationships with their mothers. Case in point: Britney is currently on tour, and she brought her boys along for the ride, meaning they would miss celebrating Father's Day.