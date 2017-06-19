Kevin Federline Gets Real About Co-Parenting With Britney Spears

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
At long last, Kevin Federline is in a good place with his exes.
The full-time father and part-time DJ, 39, shares custody of his son Kaleb Federline, 12, and daughter Kori Federline, 14, with his ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, 40; he also co-parents sons Jayden Federline, 10, and Preston Federline, 11, with his pop star ex-wife Britney Spears, 35.
K-Fed—who has another two daughters with wife Victoria Prince—recently said he has great relationship with Britney and Shar. "You fall into your routine and it's really easy now," the wannabe rapper told Bravo's Personal Space. "It wasn't always easy, but it's a lot easier now."
Kevin would like to spend more time with his four eldest children, of course, but he also wants them to have good relationships with their mothers. Case in point: Britney is currently on tour, and she brought her boys along for the ride, meaning they would miss celebrating Father's Day.
"I'm used to not having all my kids, and this is gonna be one of those years. When you are co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do. My boys will be gone; their mom's off in Asia on tour. They are with me until the 15th, and then they are gone for the rest of the month. I won't have the boys for Father's Day," said Kevin, who remarried in August 2013. "I'm doing a vacation with some of the kids and my nephew."
And when he does get to spend time with his children, Kevin makes the most of every moment. For example, he's currently (and carefully) nurturing one of his sons' budding talents. "Preston kind of knows how to DJ. He wants to learn more. I got him Ableton on his laptop, so he kind of messes with that. He hasn't completely dived into it, and I don't want to force him. I want to make sure it's something he really wants to do. He's really big in to the EDM trap music scene," the proud dad said. "He'll come to me, 'Have you heard this?' Looking for music for me to play."
With so many kids fighting for his attention, how does Kevin manage to do it all?
"Having six, it feels like you're trying to control a basketball team. But it's worth it. All my kids are great; they get along. By the time you have six, you are so well seasoned," the "PopoZão" rapper shared. "I can probably change a diaper with one hand and feed a kid at the same time."
(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)