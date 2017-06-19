Jay Z Teases His 4:44 Album With "Adnis"

Will this be Jay Z's Lemonade?

Late Sunday night, Sprint released a teaser for the rapper's next project, 4:44, featuring a snippet of a new song titled "Adnis." Jay Z cast Mahershala Ali as a boxer and Danny Glover as a trainer. Set to footage of the actors, the 47-year-old superstar—who just welcomed twins with Beyoncé—raps, "Letter to my dad that I never wrote / Speeches I prepared that I never spoke / Words on a paper that I never read / Proses never penned / They stayed in my head."

According to the teaser, 4:44 also stars Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o. The project—widely presumed to be a visual album—debuts June 30 via Sprint and TIDAL. It is rated NC-17.

"Today is an exciting day to be a Sprint customer," Marcelo Claure, Sprint's president and CEO, said Sunday. (Sprint took part ownership of TIDAL in January). "Jay Z is a global icon and we're giving customers an incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience his new album."