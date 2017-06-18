Apparently the insider says that some of the female cast members told Corinne that she was so intoxicated that she couldn't walk. Corinne didn’t know what happened to her until later.

She was also told that she had to be helped down the stairs at one point and that's when she fell and busted her knee open.

According to the source, Corinne's legs are full of bruises.

Additionally, the source claims that at another point, Corinne fell face first in the Jacuzzi and that she was so blacked out that she remembers none of it.

But largely what Corinne knows is from what others told her. It was two days after the incident that the complaint to be filed for her to be notified about what was going on.

The source also claims that Corinne was never told by producers that she and DeMario would have a romantic story line and that she had nothing to do with the producer filing the complaint. The insider says that Corinne has spoken to that producer since news hit that the production was suspended, but the producer has since gone off the grid, deleting social media and turning off the phone.

The source made it clear that Corinne was not in the state of mind to make any decisions especially about her body. She wants to stand up for everyone who has ever been in this position before.

E! News has reached out to DeMario's lawyers for comment.