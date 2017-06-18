Brad Pitt got an early Father's Day present—some quality time with his kids.

His ex Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two then got involved in a custody battle over their six children—Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—before reaching a temporary custody agreement. It states the kids will remain in Jolie's custody while Pitt will have "therapeutic visitation" with them and also attend weekly individual therapy sessions.

Several of the children spent several hours at Pitt's house in Los Angeles Saturday morning. They were seen being dropped off in a Suburban.

They later returned to Jolie's home and she and all six kids then made their way to LAX, en route to a weekend trip to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the actress adopted Zahara in 2005, E! News has learned exclusively.