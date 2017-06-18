What Happens at The Abbey Recap: Kim Tells Elizabeth They're "Done" During Explosive Argument in Las Vegas
As the sun begins to set, Canada's block party officially begins!
The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards are finally here and some of music's biggest names are coming together for the annual Canadian awards show.
Streamed online for fans in the States, the live presentation features plenty of musical performances as well as hosting stunts from by Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara, the television event will feature performances from Camila Cabello, Lorde, Imagine Dragons and Niall Horan.
As for who could win big during tonight's telecast, all eyes are on A Tribe Called Red, Grimes and Shawn Mendes are some of the acts who top the list with an impressive four nominations.
From sexy slit dresses and quirky suits, check out what your favorite music stars donned for the pink and blue carpet!
Nathan Denette\/The Canadian Press via AP
The rapper rocks a form-fitting pink design for the 2017 Much More Music Video Awards in Toronto.
Isaiah Trickey\/FilmMagic
The former Glee star opted for a cardigan and black pants.
Arthur Mola\/Invision\/AP
The "Call Me Maybe" singer goes for a bold and colorful new look.
Arthur Mola\/Invision\/AP
Orphan Black actress goes for a blue short-suit for the Canadian award show.
Isaiah Trickey\/FilmMagic
Wearing a black dress, the actress arrives at the 2017 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards on June 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada
George Pimentel\/Getty Images
The Canadian singer/songwriter and host with the most hits the pink carpet before she hosts the 2017 Much Music Video Awards.
George Pimentel\/Getty Images
Joe Jonas' band is looking super cool as they hit the Much Music Video Awards in Canada.
Nathan Denette\/The Canadian Press via AP
The singer arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 Much Music Video Awards in Toronto on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
George Pimentel\/Getty Images
Pretty Little Liars actress's white ensemble is sheer delight at the Canadian awards show.
Arthur Mola\/Invision\/AP
Total Bellas star goes glam for her pink-and-blue carpet moment in Canada.
George Pimentel\/Getty Images
The performer is pretty in pink in Toronto.
George Pimentel\/Getty Images
The One Directioner pairs a bold and colorful jacket with a black ensemble at the MMVAs on June 18.
Nathan Denette\/The Canadian Press via AP
The blonde blooms on the red carpet.
As for what trophies your favorite artists are vying for, the list of awards include Best New International Artist, iHeartRadio Canadian Single of the Year, Best New Canadian Artist, iHeartRadio International Duo or Group of the Year and several more.
Lorde, Shay Mitchell, Carly Rae Jepsen, Nikki Bella, Camila Cabello and many more celebs will be appearing at the star-studded music show.