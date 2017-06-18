As the sun begins to set, Canada's block party officially begins!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards are finally here and some of music's biggest names are coming together for the annual Canadian awards show.

Streamed online for fans in the States, the live presentation features plenty of musical performances as well as hosting stunts from by Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara, the television event will feature performances from Camila Cabello, Lorde, Imagine Dragons and Niall Horan.

As for who could win big during tonight's telecast, all eyes are on A Tribe Called Red, Grimes and Shawn Mendes are some of the acts who top the list with an impressive four nominations.

From sexy slit dresses and quirky suits, check out what your favorite music stars donned for the pink and blue carpet!