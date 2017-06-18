Cheryl Cole took to Instagram Sunday to wish a happy first Father's Day to her beau Liam Payne.

She had given birth to her and the fellow pop star's first child, son Bear, in March.

"Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.." Cole wrote, alongside a black and white photo of Payne. "You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you."