Josh Peck Is Married: Drake & Josh Alum Weds Paige O'Brien

One half of Drake & Josh is a married man!

Josh Peck wed longtime girlfriend Paige O'Brien in Malibu Saturday in front of family and friends. The guest list included the actor's former Grandfathered co-star John Stamos, who was accompanied by girlfriend Caitlin McHugh, and Nicole Golfieri, mother of 4-year-old twins Layla and Emelia, who played Edie on the sitcom, which ended in 2016.

Drake Bell, who starred with Peck on Drake & Josh during the '00s series' four-season run and reunited with him on Grandfathered last year, and other former cast members were not spotted in wedding photos posted on social media.

Bell posted a cryptic message on Twitter Sunday morning, saying, "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear...."

"Loyalty is key," he continued. "ALWAYS remember where you came from."