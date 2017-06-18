Hi Mini Rosita!

Christian Serratos, who plays the character on The Walking Dead, posted a new photo of her and New Politics singer David Boyd's first child Sunday and also revealed that the baby is a girl. She shared the photo as a Father's Day tribute to her beau.

"She 'Doubles You' @me_is_boyd ♥♥ Happy Fathers Day," she wrote on Instagram alongside the pic, which shows the baby sleeping inside a bassinet and wearing pink pajamas that read, "I ♥ Dad."

The actress had confirmed she had given birth by posting on Instagram the first public photo of the baby on Mother's Day.