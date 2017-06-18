Instagram; Getty Images
Hi Mini Rosita!
Christian Serratos, who plays the character on The Walking Dead, posted a new photo of her and New Politics singer David Boyd's first child Sunday and also revealed that the baby is a girl. She shared the photo as a Father's Day tribute to her beau.
"She 'Doubles You' @me_is_boyd ♥♥ Happy Fathers Day," she wrote on Instagram alongside the pic, which shows the baby sleeping inside a bassinet and wearing pink pajamas that read, "I ♥ Dad."
The actress had confirmed she had given birth by posting on Instagram the first public photo of the baby on Mother's Day.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Serratos has yet to reveal her daughter's name publicly. In her Mother's Day post, she referred to her as "little W."
The actress' rep had confirmed in March that Serratos was pregnant with her first child.