George Clooney and Other Stars Celebrate Their First Father's Day

Happy Father's Day 2017, new celebrity dads!

George Clooney is among celebs who are celebrating their first Father's Day as fathers.

E! News learned on June 6 that George welcomed a twin son and daughter, Alexander and Ella, with wife Amal Clooney.

"They're elated," a source told E! News exclusively last week about the Clooneys. "I don't think you've ever seen a happier pair."

George's father Nick Clooney said on Good Morning Britain that the twins are "beautiful," that "George will be an absolutely wonderful father" and that "Amal will be—and already is—a magnificent mother."

See stars who are celebrating their first Father's Day: