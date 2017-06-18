George Clooney and Other Stars Celebrate Their First Father's Day

Happy Father's Day 2017, new celebrity dads!

George Clooney is among celebs who are celebrating their first Father's Day as fathers.

E! News learned on June 6 that George welcomed a twin son and daughter, Alexander and Ella, with wife Amal Clooney.

"They're elated," a source told E! News exclusively last week about the Clooneys. "I don't think you've ever seen a happier pair."

George's father Nick Clooney said on Good Morning Britain that the twins are "beautiful," that "George will be an absolutely wonderful father" and that "Amal will be—and already is—a magnificent mother."

See stars who are celebrating their first Father's Day:

DJ Khaled, Son, Asahd, Father's Day 2017

Instagram

DJ Khaled

He and Nicole Tuck welcomed son Asahd Tuck Khaled in October 2016.

"Today is my first Father's Day.." he wrote alongside a video of him and his boy. "I made a promise on OCT 23 The birth of my SON @asahdkhaled that everyday every second every breath is my SONS DAY!! I LOVE YOU @asahdkhaled THANK YOU! #EveryDayAsahdDay! #GRATEFUL."

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

ABACA\/INSTARimages.com

George Clooney

E! News learned on June 6 that the actor's wife Amal Clooney gave birth to their twin son and daughter, Alexander and Ella.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

i-Images\/PacificCoastNews

Bradley Cooper

E! News learned in April that Bradley's partner, Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk, gave birth to their first child, daughter Lea.

"Bradley and Irina as a couple are doing really good and have gotten even closer since the baby was born," a source told E! News. "More kids would likely be in the future. They are in love with Lea."

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Rob Kardashian

The reality star and then-partner Blac Chyna welcomed baby daughter Dream in November 2016.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Dusty Rose

REX\/Shutterstock

Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice coach's wife and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo gave birth to daughter Dusty Rose in September 2016.

Russell Brand, Laura Gallacher

AKM-GSI

Russell Brand

The British comedian and Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor and fiancée Laura Gallacher welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Mabel, in November 2016.

John Rzeznik, Melina Gallo

AP Photo\/Peter Kramer

Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik

E! News confirmed in December 2016 that the rocker and wife Melina Gallo welcomed daughter Liliana Carella.

Charlie Cox

Jamie McCarthy\/Getty Images

Charlie Cox

The Daredevil star said in October 2016 that he and partner Samantha Thomas welcomed their first child together.

Charles Kelley, Cassie McConnell, ACM 2016

John Shearer\/WireImage

Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley

The musician and wife Cassie McConnell Kelley welcomed son Ward Charles Kelley in February.

Mahershala Ali, Baby, Daughter, Bari, Father's Day 2017

Instagram

Mahershala Ali

The actor and wife Amatus Sami-Karim welcomed daughter Bari Najma Ali in February, two days before the Oscars, where he won his first Academy Award for Moonlight and where the movie won Best Picture.

 

David Cross, Amber Tamblyn

Phillip Faraone\/Getty Images

David Cross

The Arrested Development star's wife and actress Amber Tamblyn gave birth to their daughter Marlow Alice Cross in February.

Leslie Odom Jr., Baby, Lucille

Instagram

Leslie Odom Jr.

The Broadway star and wife Nicolette Kloe Robinson welcomed daughter Lucille Ruby in April.

Donald Glover, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images

Donald Glover

The Atlanta star's girlfriend gave birth to their first child, a son, late last year. He has not publicly named his girlfriend or their child.

Steven Yeun, Joana Pak, Clippers Game

Noel Vasquez\/GC Images

Steven Yeun

The Walking Dead alum and his wife welcomed baby boy Jude Malcolm Yeun in March.

Oscar Isaac, Elvira Lind

Alberto Rodriguez\/NBC\/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Oscar Isaac

The Star Wars actor's girlfriend Elvira Lind gave birth to their first child in April.

Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne

Mega Agency

Liam Payne

The pop star and One Direction star's partner and fellow singer Cheryl Cole gave birth to their first child, son Bear, in March.

She paid tribute to Liam on Father's Day with a sweet Instagram post.

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid, Son, Baby, Caiden Zane, Father's Day 2017

Instagram

Ryan Lochte

The Olympic swimming champion and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, son Caiden Zane, on June 8.

"Happy 1st Fathers Day to my love, my best friend and Caiden's daddy," Kayla wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the happy father and son, including one showing Ryan wearing his gold medals. "I'm so proud of you!! Seeing you with Caiden makes my heart so happy. Caiden and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. You're going to be an amazing Father, you already are. I love you so much.#happyfathersday #loveyou #family #caidenzanelochte."

A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on

Former Walking Dead star Steven Yeun's wife Joanna Pak posted on her Instagram page on Father's Day an adorable video showing him introducing their three-month-old son, Jude Malcolm Yeun, to his own reflection.

"Favorites. HappyFathersDay my love," she wrote.

